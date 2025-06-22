Live
Yogandhra prog held at KADA
Kuppam: The Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) successfully organised a grand public yoga event titled “Yogandhra” here on Saturday at NTR Sports Complex.
The event witnessed the participation of over 5,000 people at the main venue. Citizens from all walks of life actively took part in the session, promoting awareness on the importance of yoga and a healthy lifestyle.
On the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmath stated that “Yoga is not just a physical exercise it is a path to peace for the body, mind, and soul. Organising such a large-scale wellness event for the people of Kuppam is a matter of pride for KADA.” He further said KADA remains committed to promoting public health, fitness, and community well-being through such meaningful and large-scale initiatives.