Yogandhra programme held in S. Kota mandal of Vizianagaram

The Khandepally Satya Sai Divyamrutham Ashram hosted a state-level Yoga Andhra programme, attracting approximately five thousand workers who participated in performing various yoga asanas.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including District Collector Dr. BR Ambedkar, Joint Collector Sethu Madhavan, MLA Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and DCMS Chairman Gompa Krishna, all of whom joined in the yoga practice. Following the session, the District Collector emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, stating that it leads to complete health and well-being.

Unfortunately, the event was marred by an incident where two individuals sustained injuries due to a cutout of a heavy object collapsing. Additionally, participants were left drenched as rain fell during the proceedings.