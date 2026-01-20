Yogi Vemana’s teachings ensure truth, equality: Savitha

Katarupalli (Satya Sai dist): State BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha said that renowned social reformer and people’s poet Yogi Vemana spread values of truth, equality and humanity through his simple yet powerful verses, transcending caste and religious barriers.

Addressing the State-level Yogi Vemana Jayanthi celebrations 2026 held in Katarupalli village of Gandlapenta mandal in Kadiriconstituency, the Minister said Vemana’s teachings continue to guide society even today. The celebrations were organised in a festive atmosphere under the leadership of Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

A grand rally was taken out from Gollapalli to the Yogi Vemana Memorial with students, folk artistes, dappu performers and placards displaying Vemana’s verses. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Yogi Vemana by dignitaries including District Collector A. Shyam Prasad, MP B. K. Parthasarathi, Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, and MLAs Amilineni Surendra Babu. Speakers highlighted that Vemana used colloquial Telugu to question social evils, superstition, inequality and exploitation, making his message accessible to common people. The Minister noted that the coalition government accords priority to education, arts and cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from Vemana’s philosophy.

Earlier, special prayers were offered at Yogi Vemana’s samadhi. Cultural programmes by students and artistes marked the occasion.

The celebrations also witnessed the creation of an Asian Book of Records, with thousands reciting Vemana’s verses simultaneously from a single venue.