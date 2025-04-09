‘Yogotsav’ evokes enthusiastic response

Visakhapatnam: The wellness of yoga and its various benefits were brought to the fore at the ‘74th Countdown Day to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025’ organised under the banner of ‘Yogotsav’.

Hosted as part of the ‘100 days, 100 cities, 100 organisations’ yoga project sanctioned by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush at GITAM Deemed to be University, the event saw encouraging response of more than 600 people at the campus on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam Ayush regional director Jhansi Rani, GITAM Pro Vice Chancellor Y Gowtama Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, Applied Psychology Associate Professor Suneetha Kandi and others highlighted the value of yoga to enhance well-being.

Dr Sravani with five yoga teachers demonstrated the asanas. Students from the yoga-based school, Rama School of Excellence gave an advanced yoga asana demonstration followed by brief talks on the advantages of practicing yoga on a regular basis by Ravindranath, vice president of Yoga Consciousness Trust and director of Rama School of Excellence.

A number of students, faculty members from several educational institutions participated in the event.

Also, a yoga chart exhibition was organised in collaboration with Yoga Consciousness Trust marking the occasion. The significance of yoga in leading a balanced life was highlighted through the platform.