Young boy sexually assaults seven-year old girl in Guntur, police files case under POCSO act

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy attempted to sexually assault a seven-year-old girl in Pedagadelavarru, Chundur Mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday. Going into details, a couple has two daughters, aged seven and five. The eldest daughter is a second-grader in a government school in the village. The youngest daughter is going to the Anganwadi centre. In this backdrop, a 16-year-old boy next to their house is staying in Chilumuru hostel in Kollur Mandal and is studying 10th class who came to his hometown for the holidays. On Tuesday his older sister went to college and his parents went to the farm. The girl's parents went to the Mandal Center Chundur for bank work.

The boy noticed the girl and her younger sister playing near the house at around 2.30 pm. He took her home and sexually assaulted her. However, the girl flicked him and ran home. When the parents came home in the evening, the girl's younger sister told her parents what had happened. With this, they went to the boy's house and decried what had happened. The boy fled the house after being reprimanded by his father.

The girl's parents then went to the Chundur police station on Tuesday night and lodged a complaint. After Sub Inspector Pilli Shravani informing Tenali DSP Sravanthi Rai, Chunduru CI B. Ramesh Babu and SI Sravani went with the girl to her house and interrogated her. A case has been registered against the boy under the POSCO Act and the DSP is investigating the case Police are searching for the boy.