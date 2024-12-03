Young Couple Found Dead in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a heartbreaking incident, a couple was found dead after allegedly committing suicide by jumping from the third floor of an apartment in the Venkateswara Colony under the Gajuwaka police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Pilli Durga Rao and Sai Sushmitha, both hailing from Amalapuram.

According to police reports, the couple had been in a living relationship for approximately a year and had recently moved into the apartment three months ago. Durga Rao was the owner of a catering business, while Sushmitha was previously employed at a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad.

Initial investigations suggest that there may have been a dispute between the two, as the apartment showed signs of a struggle, with items scattered around. However, the true reasons behind this tragic event are still unclear. Law enforcement officials stated that they would conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to their deaths.