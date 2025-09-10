  • Menu
Young heart protection programme to reach out to youth

Invitees and doctors launching the poster at the programme organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Visakhapatnam: Cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat stressed that health is considered as true wealth and every youngster should undergo regular heart checkups. Launching the ‘young heart protection programme’ initiated by Medicover Hospitals at MVP Colony in the city on Tuesday, he mentioned that programmes like these would guide youth towards a healthier future. Speaking on the occasion, consultant cardiologist

Hemanth Behra laid emphasis on how heart attacks are alarmingly rising even among those below 30 years of age. “Balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and timely cardiac checkups can help prevent these issues. This programme provides an opportunity for early detection among youth.”

As part of this initiative, comprehensive tests including ECG, 2D echo, lipid profile, blood sugar, blood pressure, and cardiologist consultation are being offered. The Group CBO Mahesh Degloorkar, AP regional director N Padmaja, centre head Dr Arun Kumar of the hospital stated, “Our primary mission is to create awareness about heart diseases and ensure timely preventive care, especially for the younger population.”

