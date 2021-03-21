Young man suffers due to doctor's treatment in Eluru, NHRC asks for probe

The Coronavirus outbreak, which shook the world last year, has shattered the young man's life. Going into details, Kripakant, a young man who was scared of being infected with the virus due to his symptoms has went to a private hospital in Eluru, West Godavari district. However he got a corona negative‌. A doctor who did not tell the victim about this wanted to cash it in on his fear and went on to treat him by which the young man lost both his legs due to wrong treatment.



They said he got an infection in his legs after being admitted to another private hospital in Vijayawada. Doctors said that no matter what medicines are given to his body, they would not work due to the high intake of steroid injections used by Covid. All necessary tests and scans were done. The victim Kripakant is complaining that he lost his legs due to doctor's wrong treatment. He was confined to bed for 7 months and wept that the justice had not been met yet despite complaining to authorities and police.

He turned to the National Human Rights Commission online to seek justice for himself, with the intention that no one else would suffer the mental anguish he was suffering. The commission, which received the youth's complaint, directed the health secretary to register a case and inquire into the matter with the concerned doctor within two months.







