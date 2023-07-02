Live
Young medical student ends life in Nellore
A young woman was allegedly committed suicide at a private medical college in Nellore on Sunday morning.
According to the details, Chaitanya, belonging to Palasa of Srikakulam district is studying medicine at a medical college in Nellore and staying in a hostel. She got married two months ago and everything went smoothly, however, the young lady committed suicide in the college hostel on Sunday.
Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the hospital for postmortem. The police have inspected the spot.
As part of the preliminary investigation, the police suspected that family problems could be the reason for the suicide. However, the exact reasons are yet to be known. The police registered a case and investigating it further.