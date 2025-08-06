Young scientists urged to ‘Co-create with farmers’

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday as it held its 6th Convocation, conferring degrees upon 255 students.

The event underscored the institute’s remarkable journey from being the youngest IISER to emerging as a premier national research hub.

Delivering the convocation address, chief guest Samir S Somaiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, spoke passionately about the need to reconnect with one’s heritage and its deep-rooted relevance to scientific advancement. Drawing on his expertise in biorefining, he underlined the urgent need to transition from an oil-based to a soil-based economy.

Somaiya encouraged the young scientists to ‘co-create with farmers,’ advocating for a future where modern agricultural innovation aligns with traditional knowledge systems.

“Our past holds answers to our future. Science should not forget its roots,” he said.

Prof Jhillu Singh Yadav, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, urged graduates to become agents of change by addressing national challenges in agriculture, sustainable chemistry, and the green manufacturing of semiconductors and enzymes. “Identify manufacturing processes that do not pollute the environment,” he advised. “Be a good scientist and use your knowledge for the development of the country. You must play a role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

This year, degrees were awarded across multiple programmes: 22 PhDs, 8 Integrated PhDs, 3 MS degrees, 141 flagship BS-MS dual degrees, 69 Professional Master’s degrees, 6 BS degrees and 6 BSc degrees.

Prof Santanu Bhattacharya, Director of IISER Tirupati, presented the Director’s Report, highlighting the institute’s rapid academic and infrastructural growth. “Our vision has always been to create an ecosystem where curiosity is nurtured and ground-breaking research is a way of life,” he said. He also noted that the institute’s undergraduate laboratories, described by Nobel laureates as ‘five-star labs,’ stand as a testament to this commitment.

Top honours were awarded to Anish Mukhopadhyay, who received the Institute’s Gold Medal for the BS-MS Programme (Biology). RC Vishnu Prasanth (Mathematics) and R Vigneswaran (Physics) earned Silver Medals, while Asma Shirin T was recognised as the Best Graduating Student of the BS-MS Programme. Arjit Shankar Banerjee stood as the best student in campus activities.

The event was attended by In-charge Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli, board members, faculty, students and their families.