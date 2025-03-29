‘Your Problem – Our Solution’ to address public grievances: Minister Bharath

Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath stated that public grievances in Kurnool constituency would be addressed through ‘Your Problem – Our Solution’ initiative.

He participated in the programme held at Sri Arya Function Hall, Maurya Hotel, Kurnool on Friday and received petitions from public, along with district Collector P Ranjit Basha.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bharath stressed the government’s commitment to resolving public issues promptly. He mentioned that nearly nine months have passed since the new government formed, and during his stay in Kurnool, he has been regularly receiving and resolving public grievances from morning till evening.

Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives, ‘Your Problem – Our Solution’ initiative has been introduced to expedite the resolution process by addressing issues in the presence of officials.During the event, grievances related to land disputes, municipal services, and pensions were received. The Minister instructed officials concerned to resolve them immediately and ensure that the same issues do not arise again. He further urged the officials to thoroughly examine the petitions and take swiftaction.