You’re a great leader Sir

Vijayawada: The NDA legislature party meeting on Tuesday witnessed some very interesting moments and emotional scenes.

Pawan Kalyan while addressing the MLAs said that he was feeling proud to propose the name of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the legislature party. He recalled his meeting with Naidu when he was in Rajahmundry jail and the visit to the house of Nara Bhuvaneswari. He said when he went to console her, he could feel the extreme agony she was undergoing and saw her hiding tears.

Getting emotional, Pawan held Naidu by his hands and said, “Sir you are a great leader. I am sure the state will see good days. My only request to you is to focus on all-round development of all regions and sectors.”

Moved by this gesture Pawan Naidu hugged Pawan on the stage. Later while addressing the MLAs, Naidu thanked Pawan and also praised BJP state president D Purandeswari, who was on the stage, and said she had shown tremendous ability in resolving whatever minor differences had arisen before the polls between alliance partners. It may be mentioned here that 30 years back, D Venkateswara Rao had proposed the name of Naidu as TDLP leader and now his wife Purandeswari had proposed his name. In another incident, Naidu refused to sit on the big chair that was placed on the stage for him. He called his staff to remove it and replace it with an ordinary one saying he is no special and was equal among all. While he was on the way to the LP meeting a poor woman stopped his convoy and said she was going to hospital but before that wanted to wish him. He asked her name and told her that she could approach him whenever required.