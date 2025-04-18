Youth advised to set goals, not to fall into love trap

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha advised the youth not to fall into the love trap and destroy their bright future.

Inaugurating a state-level programme ‘Together for Women’s Protection’ (‘Mahila Rakshanaku Kaliskattuga’) under the aegis of the Visakhapatnam city police here on Thursday, the Home Minister expressed regret that youth are being victimised under the guise of love and are being imprisoned for mistakes committed in fit of fury.

The Home Minister mentioned that 60 per cent of the accused in POCSO cases are between 18-20 years of age. She exhorted the youth to think of their 100-year-long life, set goals and strive hard to achieve them. She appealed to the youth to make self-control a habit. Before committing anti-social activities, Anitha suggested that youth should think about their parents’ plight.

The minister said that most of the accused involved in ganja cases were minors. Due to lack of awareness about the laws, minors are indulging in such activities, the Home Minister opined. Steps will be taken to make the youth aware of the POCSO and other laws, she added.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and Andhra University Vice Chancellor GP Rajasekhar created awareness on various issues. Students from government, private schools, and other educational institutions participated in the programme.