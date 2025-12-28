7 YSRCP leaders held for animal sacrifice

Nallajarla (East Godavari district): Police took seven YSRCP leaders into custody in connection with the alleged animal sacrifice at Chodavaram village of Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district late on Friday night.

Reports say YSRCP leaders created a disturbance by performing a goat sacrifice in front of a flex banner of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The leaders reportedly used the animal’s blood to anoint the banner and wrote provocative slogans such as ‘rappa rappa’ (hinting at cutting of heads) to draw attention. They also recorded the ritual on video.

Police reached Chodavaram on Saturday morning and took seven YSRCP leaders into custody. East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore warned that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in such acts of animal sacrifice in front of political flex banners. He further cautioned that circulating videos of animal sacrifices to create fear or panic would invite legal consequences.

The SP advised youth not to indulge in such practices, stressing that these actions could ruin their future.