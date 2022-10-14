Youth commits suicide in over loan app agents harassment in NTR district

Another youth committed suicide due to harassment by loan app agents in the NTR district. Going into the details, Lanka Manikantha took his life in Prasadhampadu near Vijayawada, unable to bear the harassment of Loan App committed suicide by hanging himself.



Police have registered a case on the complaint of family members. The body was shifted to Vijayawada Government Hospital for postmortem. Moreover, recently another young man has also ended his life with this loan app.



Srinivas, who works as a shift operator at the Dowleswaram substation in the East Godavari district, took loans from loan apps. Even if those loans are paid, the administrators of the loan app harassed them to pay more. Unable to bear harassment, he ended his life.



On the other hand, the government has taken a key decision to curb loan app agents harassment in the state and set up a call center to complain about anarchy. Officials said that if anyone is harassed, they can call 1930 call center and complain. Moreover, it is advised not to go to the loan app links for mobiles. It was also suggested not to give contact, address and location permissions on mobiles.