Youth festivals bring out talent among youth: Minister Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada: The inter-collegiate youth festival Krishna Tarang-2024 is being organised by Krishna University to bring out innate talent among youth,...

Vijayawada: The inter-collegiate youth festival Krishna Tarang-2024 is being organised by Krishna University to bring out innate talent among youth, said Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra while participating in the inauguration of the three-day youth festival at KBN College here on Tuesday.

Addressing the youth, minister said that the government intended to provide a golden future to the youth by providing them sustainable employment opportunities with the help of necessary skills. He exhorted the students to make use of the youth festival to show their talents for their bright future.

The minister said that the government is undertaking a skill census to register various skills of the youth in order to improve them to make them suitable for the growing industrial demand. The state government is focusing on the Swarnandhra@2047 to make the state number-one in the country.

The minister recalled that the government organised a mega parent-teacher meeting across the state which was unprecedented. He suggested to the youth to strive hard to meet the target set by them to achieve greater heights in life.

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya, Krishna University vice-chancellor (in-charge) R Srinivasa Rao, Registrar K Sobhan Babu, Rector MV Basaveswara Rao, Krishna Tarang convener Dr M Koteswara Rao, KBN College secretary and correspondent T Srinivas, principal Dr G Krishnaveni and others participated.

