Youth should draw inspiration from Alluri, says Bhumana

Tirupati/Chittoor: Revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's 125th birth anniversary was celebrated in the pilgrim city Tirupati on Monday in a grand manner.

Political leaders, government officials and social organisations paid rich tributes to the legendary leader.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali and other officials at Municipal Office paid rich floral tributes to portrait of Alluri and recalled his bravery and courage during freedom fight for making the country free from the yoke of British rule and asked the youth to take inspiration from him.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy along with Joint Collector Balaji and other officials paid rich tributes to portrait of Alluri at a programme organised by Youth Welfare Department. He suggested the youth to reform themselves by keeping away from vices and strive for the development of society.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) officials and personnel paid floral tributes to Alluri's portrait and SP Meda Sundar Rao along with DSP Muralidhar and others cut the cake marking the celebrations. Later, Feroz Dental Hospital management conducted a free dental medical checkup on the premises of Task Force office in Tirupati. DYFI and AIDWA jointly organised competitions in dance, Karate, Vemana poems to the students at Bhagath Singh Tuition Center at Community Hall in Sundaraiah Nagar and presented certificates to participant students.

DYFI state secretary M Surya Rao, who attended as chief guest, paid floral tributes to Alluri's portrait and advised students to follow the footsteps of Alluri for serving the country. Dr Krishna Prasanthi, Lecturers Union state president Narasimhulu, Viswam Educational Institutions director Viswanatha Redy, CPM district secretary Nagaraju and CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali were present.

At Silparamam, the employees and officials paid rich tributes to the portrait of Alluri and recalled his fight against the British rule.

At Agriculture College, the officials and staff paid rich tributes to the Alluri's portrait where NSS programme officer M Reddy Kumar advised the students to take Alluri as an inspiration in serving the country.

Leaders of BJP cultural wing paid floral tributes to Alluri's portrait at KBR Hotel. Cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, BJP state leader Chandra Reddy and Kothapalli Muniratnam were present.

In Chittoor, BJP OBC Morcha leaders paid floral tributes to Alluri's portrait and recalled his daring acts against British rule. BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Atluri Srinivasulu, former MP Durga Ramakrishna, leaders Jagadeswar Naidu and others were present. Joint Collector K Venkateswar has paid rich floral tributes to tribal leader and freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to mark his 125th birth anniversary at the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the sacrifices of Alluri for freeing nation from British rule. He felt that it was the need of hour for each youth to follow the footsteps of Alluri and inculcate patriotism.

In Punganur, Kshatriya Sangam members paid rich tributes to portrait of Alluri at Gokul Circle and distributed food to poor.