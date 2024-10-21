Youth take part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam’ campaign

Anantapur: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ananthapur, in collaboration with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and SR Educational Society, has organised knowledge competitions like quiz, elocution, poster presentation, plantation, drive at NYK here on Sunday.

Harish Kumar Yadav foundation founder Harish Kumar Yadav and deputy tahsildar Gopinath Sake said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on June 5 this year on the occasion of World Environment Day and planted a peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

National Youth Awardee and Union government MyGov India Ambassador Bisathi Bharath stated the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative is a humble yet profound gesture that embodies the deep respect for mothers while addressing the critical need for environmental conservation. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, this initiative seeks to inspire citizens across the country to take small yet significant steps in fostering a greener and healthier India.

Nearly 70 youth took part in the competitions. Prizes, meritorious certifications and medals were presented to the winners.

Later, youth planted saplings and took pledge for environment conservation.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh faculty Dr O Pranathi, President of India awardees B Jeevan Kumar and Jaya Maruthi, Pragathi Padham Youth Association secretary Y Pavan and others were present.