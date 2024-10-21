  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Youth take part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam’ campaign

Youth take part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam’ campaign
x

The winners of the competitions held at Nehru Yuva Kendra in Anantapur on Sunday

Highlights

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ananthapur, in collaboration with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and SR Educational Society, has organised knowledge competitions like quiz, elocution, poster presentation, plantation, drive at NYK here on Sunday.

Anantapur: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ananthapur, in collaboration with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and SR Educational Society, has organised knowledge competitions like quiz, elocution, poster presentation, plantation, drive at NYK here on Sunday.

Harish Kumar Yadav foundation founder Harish Kumar Yadav and deputy tahsildar Gopinath Sake said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on June 5 this year on the occasion of World Environment Day and planted a peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

National Youth Awardee and Union government MyGov India Ambassador Bisathi Bharath stated the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative is a humble yet profound gesture that embodies the deep respect for mothers while addressing the critical need for environmental conservation. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, this initiative seeks to inspire citizens across the country to take small yet significant steps in fostering a greener and healthier India.

Nearly 70 youth took part in the competitions. Prizes, meritorious certifications and medals were presented to the winners.

Later, youth planted saplings and took pledge for environment conservation.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh faculty Dr O Pranathi, President of India awardees B Jeevan Kumar and Jaya Maruthi, Pragathi Padham Youth Association secretary Y Pavan and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick