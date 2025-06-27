Youth take pledge to make Prakasam drug-free dist

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, and other dignitaries advised students and youth against becoming slaves to narcotics and ruining their future, calling upon everyone to take a pledge to make Prakasam district drug-free.

They participated in the awareness programme with the theme ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (No Drugs Bro) conducted by the Prakasam district police department as part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, collector Ansariya explained that June 26 is observed annually as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. She highlighted that through the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,’ large-scale rallies and awareness sessions are being conducted in colleges and schools to prevent the impact of narcotics on youth.

She said that Prakasam district launched the Navodayam 2.0 programme in February this year, and within just four months, the district was declared free from illicit liquor.

She said that the government is taking all necessary measures to control and eliminate drug usage in the district, and appealed to all sections of society and voluntary organisations to participate as stakeholders in transforming Prakasam district into a drug-free zone.

Addressing the gathering, SP Damodar said with a stern warning about the dangers of drug experimentation. He explained that youth often get attracted to novelty and think of trying drugs ‘just once,’ which leads them down a dangerous path.

The SP emphasised that once caught in drug cases, individuals get their names registered in police records, making it impossible to secure jobs in the future, cannot obtain passports or visas, and lose respect in society. SP Damodar revealed strict enforcement measures against anyone involved in transporting, selling, or consuming illegal drugs.

He announced a toll-free number, 1972, Dial 112, or a WhatsApp number, 9121102266, for reporting drug-related information, and assured that informants’ details would be kept confidential. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao emphasised that the state government is conducting large-scale awareness programmes about the adverse effects of drug usage to make the state drug-free. Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar highlighted that the state government has set up a special Eagle division to control drug trafficking and usage.

He warned that addiction to narcotics affects not only individuals’ future and health but also impacts their families. Following the speeches, about 8,000 students, police staff, and youth took a pledge to stay away from narcotics. The programme concluded with a massive rally from the Police Parade Ground to Addanki Bus Stand Centre, in which the collector, SP, MLAs, corporation chairmen, other police officers, and personnel demonstrated collective commitment to creating a drug-free district.