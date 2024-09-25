Youth told be forthcoming in donating blood

Srikakulam: Youngsters, particularly students, need to come forward to donate blood, said Srikakulam MLA GSankar, joint collector (JC) Pharman Ahmmad Khan and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district chairman PJaganMohan Rao.

They motivated students at the blood donation camp organised at Kakinada Aditya Degree College for women in Srikakulam on Tuesday. The camp was organised by the college director BS Chakravarthy, principal KSivasankar with the assistance of the IRCS.

A total of 100 students donated their blood at the camp. MLA and JC presented participation-cum-appreciation certificates to the students.

Later, they planted saplings on the occasion of NSS Day on the college campus. College chairman NSeshaReddy, secretary Suguna Reddy and teaching staff appreciated the students who donated the blood.