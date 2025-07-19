  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Youth urged to stay away from drugs

Youth urged to stay away from drugs
x
Highlights

Vizianagaram: PopularTelugu film actor Suman urged the youth to stay away from drugs and avoid falling prey to addiction. He was speaking at the...

Vizianagaram: PopularTelugu film actor Suman urged the youth to stay away from drugs and avoid falling prey to addiction. He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Sankalpam’ anti-drug awareness campaign initiated by Vizianagaram District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

Sharing his own experiences, the actor said, “At the peak of my career, due to unfortunate circumstances, I hit a low point in life. I got addicted to alcohol and was even driven to contemplate suicide. But I decided to fight back, reminding myself of the values instilled by my parents, who gave me a good education, taught me karate and the Bhagavad Gita. Slowly, I overcame my bad habits and re-established myself as an actor with the blessings of my fans.”

He added that substance addiction turns individuals into a burden on their families and society. Urging youth not to succumb to peer pressure, he called upon everyone to support the police’s ‘Sankalpam’ programme and help in creating a drug-free so

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick