Live
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
Youths Set World Record with Yoga on Krishna River
Highlights
In a proud initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government, the YogaAndhra programme has gained momentum as officials from the NTR district strive to...
In a proud initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government, the YogaAndhra programme has gained momentum as officials from the NTR district strive to encourage widespread participation. As part of this initiative, yoga sessions are being held at various prominent locations, with experts guiding participants in both government and private offices to underscore the significance of yoga.
In an exciting development today, a group of enthusiastic youths achieved a world record by performing yoga asanas on boats in the Krishna River at Beram Park, Vijayawada. This remarkable event highlighted the commitment to promoting yoga as a way of life, further enhancing the reach and impact of the YogaAndhra programme.
Next Story