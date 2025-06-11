  • Menu
Youths Set World Record with Yoga on Krishna River

In a proud initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government, the YogaAndhra programme has gained momentum as officials from the NTR district strive to...

In a proud initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government, the YogaAndhra programme has gained momentum as officials from the NTR district strive to encourage widespread participation. As part of this initiative, yoga sessions are being held at various prominent locations, with experts guiding participants in both government and private offices to underscore the significance of yoga.

In an exciting development today, a group of enthusiastic youths achieved a world record by performing yoga asanas on boats in the Krishna River at Beram Park, Vijayawada. This remarkable event highlighted the commitment to promoting yoga as a way of life, further enhancing the reach and impact of the YogaAndhra programme.

