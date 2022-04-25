YS Jagan addresses a conference on Natural farming, says more research should be done on it

A seminar on natural and organic farming practices was held on Monday under the auspices of the NITI Aayog. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the conference. CM Jagan attended via video conference from the camp office in Tadepalli.



Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that the government is giving utmost priority to the welfare of the farmers. "We provide essential items for nature farming through RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendras)," YS Jagan said. He further said that more research needed to be done on natural farming and opined that the Centre should provide funds for Natural Agriculture in the ratio of 90:10.

On the occasion, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, lauded RBKs in Andhra Pradesh. "The services provided by RBKs are truly commendable," he said.