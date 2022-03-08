YS Jagan addresses at International Women's Day event, says 51 percent of women were given posts in AP

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the AP is the only state that has given 51 percent of the nominated posts to women. He said there were no such a number of women leaders anywhere else in the country. He was speaking at an event organized after the International Women's Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.



He said that all the women around him were representatives of the people. The CM said that for the last two and a half years, the government is working for the welfare of women. Jagan explained that the government has taken steps for the political empowerment of women.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the chief guest at the International Women's Day celebrations, wished all the women a happy International Women's Day. Deputy CM Pamula Pushpasrivani, MPs Bishetti Venkata Satyavathi, Vanga Geeta, Gotteti Madhavi, Women's Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma, Minister Taneti Vanitha, MLAs Roja, Vidadala Rajani, Undavalli Sridevi, Ms. Kalpalatha Reddy, former MP Killi Kriparani, Krishna district ZP chairman Uppala Harika, Vijayawada city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, chairpersons of various corporations, directors and public representatives of local bodies were present. Women from all over the state flocked to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.