Live
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
- ‘Proud’se Single’ from ‘MAD’ is a boost to the buzz of the film
Just In
YS Jagan and YS Bharati receives notices
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan and his wife YS Bharati have received notices from the court.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan and his wife YS Bharati have received notices from the court. In the past, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued a GO saying that the Village volunteers and Secretariat to purchase a newspaper to promote the information about government schemes. The government had also issued orders contributing Rs. 200 to each volunteers and Secretariat staff for this initiative.
However, Ushodaya Publications objected to this move, claiming that it indirectly increased the circulation of the Sakshi newspaper by providing the magazine as a free supplement. The matter was taken to the Supreme Court, which directed that the trial should be conducted in the Delhi High Court instead of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
As part of this case, the Delhi High Court has served notices to the Chief Minister and his wife through the local Mangalagiri court. It is reported that court personnel visited the CM's camp office to deliver the notices.