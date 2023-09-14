YS Jagan and YS Bharati receives notices

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan and his wife YS Bharati have received notices from the court. In the past, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued a GO saying that the Village volunteers and Secretariat to purchase a newspaper to promote the information about government schemes. The government had also issued orders contributing Rs. 200 to each volunteers and Secretariat staff for this initiative.

However, Ushodaya Publications objected to this move, claiming that it indirectly increased the circulation of the Sakshi newspaper by providing the magazine as a free supplement. The matter was taken to the Supreme Court, which directed that the trial should be conducted in the Delhi High Court instead of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

As part of this case, the Delhi High Court has served notices to the Chief Minister and his wife through the local Mangalagiri court. It is reported that court personnel visited the CM's camp office to deliver the notices.