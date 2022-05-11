YS Jagan announces compensation to the flood victims due to cyclone Asani

The severity of the cyclone in the state of Andhra Pradesh is causing concern. Meteorological experts warn people in the state to remain vigilant for another 24 hours. At this juncture, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held an urgent video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-hit districts on Wednesday afternoon to review the relief efforts. He said the government has already sent nine NDRF and SDRF teams to the districts.

CM Jagan directed all the authorities to be on high alert in the wake of the storm. The CM advised collectors and officials that more vigilance was needed in the coastal areas as the storm was moving along the coast. Heavy rains are expected in some areas. He said that the weakening of the storm is a good sign,

however, CM Jagan said that he should not be neglected anywhere and see to it that there is no threat to the people. People in flooded areas were ordered to be evacuated to safer areas.

It was suggested that relief rehabilitation camps be opened where necessary and orders were issued to pay compensation of Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 2,000 per family who were shifted to relief camps. It was suggested that better facilities be set up in relief camps.