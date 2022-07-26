YS Jagan asks flood victims whether they received assistance at rehabilitation camps

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan is visiting Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Despite raining heavily when CM Jagan reached G.Pedapudi of P Gannavaram mandal, CM went ahead in heavy rain and met the flood victims knowing about their problems. He went to the villages of Lanka and examined the situation there. He also asked the people whether they received help from officials.

Later, they will have a meeting with the flood victims in Puchakayalavaripeta where YS Jagan will directly talk to the victims and then reach Arigelavaripet and meet the victims there followed by meeting victims at Udmudi Lanka and meet the flood victims there. From there, they will reach Vadrevupalli, P. Gannavaram mandal at 2.05 pm and reach Mekalapalem Mandal in Rajolu to meet with the flood victims.





వరద ప్రాంతాల్లో పర్యటిస్తున్న ముఖ్యమంత్రి వర్యులు శ్రీ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy గారు pic.twitter.com/RQB50RFFnD — Udaragudi Vijaykumar (@udaragudi_v) July 26, 2022





The chief minister will reach Rajahmundry at 4.05 in the evening and will stay in Rajahmundry for the night. He will visit Alluri Sitaramaraju district and Eluru district on Wednesday.