YS Jagan asks officials to be vigilant in the wake of Covid JN-1 spreading

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review at the camp office in Tadepalli in the background of information that the new variant of Covid JN-1 is spreading. The CM ordered to focus on advanced measures to ensure no hurdles to provide treatment.

The officials have revealed no need to worry and opined that the patients are recovering without being admitted to the hospital. Officials have concluded that there are no delta variant-like characteristics but explained that JN-1 has a characteristic of rapid expansion. Officials revealed that people with symptoms are being tested in government hospitals.

The officials have said they are examining the samples at the Vijayawada Genome Lab and opined that they have arranged the Rapid testing kits at village and ward secretariats. They told me personal care kits are also available in hospitals besides necessary medicines. "We are preparing oxygen infrastructure as a part of advance measures on the part of the government and running PSA plants and making them available for immediate use," the officials stated, adding that they have also prepared oxygen concentrators and D-type cylinders. Officials revealed that 56,741 oxygen beds are also ready.