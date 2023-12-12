YS Jagan assures farmers over purchase of grains, asks farmers not to worry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday evening conducted a review on the damaged crops in AP due to Cyclone Michaung and the purchase of discolored paddy. On this occasion, CM Jagan told the MLAs and officials of the affected areas that there is no need for any farmer to worry. He suggested that if necessary some rules should be relaxed to do justice to the farmers.

Assuring the farmers, YS Jagan said that no farmer needs to worry and promised that discolored and stained grain is being purchased by the Civil Supplies Corporation. The Chief Minister said that officials and MLAs should convey to farmers that government will take responsibility for purchasing each grain and asked the officials to be liberal in purchasing grain.

He said the Civil Supplies Department officials should take the responsibility of purchasing grain from farmers and sending it to the mills. He added that these purchases will be done by RBKs. Meanwhile, the officials reported to CM Jagan that the enumeration is going on from 11th to 18th of this month and lists will be made available in RBKs for social audit from 19th to the 22nd.