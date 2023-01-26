  • Menu
YS Jagan attends AT Home program at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada

Highlights

The Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag and received the salute of the armed forces.

However, on the occasion of Republic Day, the AT Home program will be held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Raj Bhavan to participate in this program.

Along with CM YS Jagan, High Court Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra also participated in the program.

