YS Jagan birthday celebrations held grandly at CM camp office, ministers pour wishes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrations were grandly organised at the camp office in Tadepalli with priests giving blessings to CM Jagan. The ministers who arranged the cake for the CM expressed their best wishes. People's representatives and high officials conveyed birthday wishes to CM Jagan.



In celebration of CM YS Jagan's birthday, large-scale service programs are being organised in two Telugu states and other states and abroad on Wednesday.



As part of this, saplings are being planted in all the constituencies along with food donation and clothing donation. Fruits were also distributed to patients in hospitals.

On the occasion of his birthday, the Chief Minister launched the distribution of the tabs the students of class 8 as part of digital revolution in the education sector. The government has distributed tabs with BYJU's contents to about 4 lakh students and 50,000 teachers.