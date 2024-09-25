  • Menu
YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row

YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan has called upon the people to conduct pujas in temples across the state on the 28th of this month.

Taking to his X handle, YS Jagan levelled allegations against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of the Tirumala temple by false accusations on the Tirumala laddu.

He attributed these actions to "political malice" and expressed a pressing need for pujas to be performed to "cleanse this sin."

