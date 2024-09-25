Live
- YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row
- Heavy rainfall claims nine in Japan
- Rahul Gandhi likes Pakistan, does not think of J&K as India's part: BJP
- Took Kangana long to realise she is BJP MP, says AAP’s Kang amid row
- Hezbollah targets Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs
- TTD Complains of Adulteration in Laddu Prasadam Amid Ongoing Investigations
- KTR Urges Congress to Focus on Developing Hyderabad, Not Drama
- Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’ completes filming, set for pan-Indian release
- Justice Rajiv Shakdher sworn in as Chief Justice of HP High Court
- ‘Devara’ distributor urges fans to end online fan wars ahead of film’s release
Just In
YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row
Highlights
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan has called upon the people to conduct pujas in temples across the state on the 28th of this month.
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan has called upon the people to conduct pujas in temples across the state on the 28th of this month.
Taking to his X handle, YS Jagan levelled allegations against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of the Tirumala temple by false accusations on the Tirumala laddu.
He attributed these actions to "political malice" and expressed a pressing need for pujas to be performed to "cleanse this sin."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS