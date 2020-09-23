YS Jagan calls on Union Jalasakti Minister, seeks funds for Polavaram, likely to meet Amit Shah again

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Delhi continues on the second day. On Wednesday morning, CM Jagan met Union Jalasakti Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat. On the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to Shekhawat to release funds for the Polavaram project. CM Jagan was accompanied by YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government hopes to complete the Polavaram project by December 2021.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Home Minister's residence on Tuesday evening. Government sources said they had discussed the assistance to be provided by the Center to the state of Andhra Pradesh through the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. In addition, YS Jagan discussed about Disha Act and the abolition of Legislative Council and urged to approve two bills in parliament.



It is learnt that CM Jagan will meet Amit Shah again at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Along with the CM, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Advocate General Shriram, Advocate Bhushan, CM Chief Secretary Praveen Prakash, GVD Krishna Mohan, Parameswara Reddy and Venugopal arrived in Delhi on a special flight from Amaravati. There he met MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi, Margani Bharat, Bala Showri, MVV Satyanarayana, Satyavathi, Gorantla Madhav and others.



Vijayasaireddy and Mithunreddy reached the AP Bhavan and participated in the discussion with PMO Chief Secretary PK Mishra through a video conference from AP Bhavan. They brought many aspects of the state to the attention of PMO chief secretary. The meeting lasted about an hour and a half.

