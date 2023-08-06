Live
YS Jagan, Chandrababu condoles death of noted singer Gaddar
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indeed expressed shock over the death of noted singer Gaddar.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indeed expressed shock over the death of noted singer Gaddar. CM Jagan has acknowledged Gaddar's dedication to social reform and his lifelong commitment to social justice.
The chief minister said that the unexpected passing of Gaddar is a great loss to the Telugu community and called on to extend the support to Gaddar's family during this difficult time.
Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed condolences to Gaddar family over his death.
It is known that Balladeer Gaddar passed away at Apollo Hospital on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment for illness.
