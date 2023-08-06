  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan, Chandrababu condoles death of noted singer Gaddar

YS Jagan, Chandrababu condoles death of noted Singer Gaddar
x

YS Jagan, Chandrababu condoles death of noted Singer Gaddar

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indeed expressed shock over the death of noted singer Gaddar.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indeed expressed shock over the death of noted singer Gaddar. CM Jagan has acknowledged Gaddar's dedication to social reform and his lifelong commitment to social justice.

The chief minister said that the unexpected passing of Gaddar is a great loss to the Telugu community and called on to extend the support to Gaddar's family during this difficult time.

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed condolences to Gaddar family over his death.

It is known that Balladeer Gaddar passed away at Apollo Hospital on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment for illness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X