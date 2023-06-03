  • Menu
YS Jagan constitutes a high-level panel to inspect Odisha train accident site

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday constituted a high-level panel of IAS officers headed by the state's IT Minister G. Amarnath

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday constituted a high-level panel of IAS officers headed by the state's IT Minister G. Amarnath to visit the site of the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with CMO officials here earlier on Saturday and reviewed the situation. He directed them to be in touch with the officials of the Odisha CMO and Railway Department.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also told them to establish inquiry and grievance cells in the offices of District Collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately.

The panel, consisting of Civil Supplies Commissioner Arun Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Anand, and Srikakulam Joint Collector Naveen, along with Amarnath will visit the accident spota and extend help in the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements in hospitals of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured and provide medical treatment and also keep ambulances ready. He also directed them to keep him informed of the latest developments.

