YS Jagan conveys wishes to Muslims on beginning of Ramadan month

On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, CM YS Jagan wished the Muslims in the Telugu states. "The holy month of Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month for Muslims, who observe a strict fasting for a month with strict rules and regulations," he said. He said that this month is of utmost importance to Muslims as the Holy Quran was revealed during the month of Ramadan by the great Prophet Muhammad.



Part of this is that everyone spends a portion of their earnings on charity for the poor. It is said that Ramadan fasting will help leaving bad thoughts, iniquity and hatred in man.



The CM's office on Saturday issued a statement to this effect. CM Jagan tweeted on Saturday that he sincerely wishes all the best with the grace of Allah to everyone who is going to observe fasting initiations.

రంజాన్ నెల ప్రారంభమవుతున్న సందర్భంగా తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోని ముస్లిం సోదరులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. నెల రోజులపాటు అత్యంత నియమనిష్టలతో ఉపవాస దీక్షలు ఆచరించబోతున్న ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ అల్లా దయతో అంతా మంచి జరగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 2, 2022



