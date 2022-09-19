YS Jagan counters TDP on Polavaram, says govt. increased compensation to displaced families

Chief Minister YS Jagan has said that it is the YSRCP government that has enhanced the compensation to the displaced families of the Polavaram project under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. He said that the government has also issued a GO to that extent. On the third day of AP assembly meetings, he gave a strong counter to TDP's criticisms and accusations during the discussion on Polavaram on Monday.



CM Jagan showed the copy of the GO to the TDP members dated 30th June 2021 and clarified that he is bound by his word. "Under R&R, if the previous government announced a compensation of Rs. 6.86 lakhs, we had increased to Rs. 10 lakh after coming to the power," YS Jagan said.



He said that it is only Rs. 500 crores excess that government is spending and assured that the compensation will be transferred to the Polavaram victims once the rehabilitation is complete. Stating that Chandrababu destroyed the Polavaram project, CM Jagan said that the current government is struggling to repair it.



CM Jagan alleged that funds of Rs.2,900 crores were due from the Center and Chandrababu was behind the blocking of those funds. The chief minister clarified that the statistics of the Polavaram project will reveal which government has a dedication to the project. The chief minister has telecasted a video in the assembly.