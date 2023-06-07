YS Jagan denies early elections speculation, says YSRCP would win again

Amid speculations doing rounds over the early elections to Andhra Pradesh state assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have clarified to the ministers that there is no scope for the speculations and the elections will be held according to the schedule.

The Chief Minister reportedly had a special meeting with the ministers after cabinet meeting and gave directions to be ready for the elections, which are nine months away from now. The ministers was told that the YSRCP is going to win the elections and come to power for second term if they all could work hard.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted a cabinet meeting on approved crucial decisions especially giving sops to the employees, the cabinet approved the 12 th PRC implementation and hike on DA by 2.73 percent. The cabinet also given approval for the Group 1 and 2 recruitment.



