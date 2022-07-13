YS Jagan directs officials to implement family doctor concept from August 15

CM Jagan conducted a review of the medical and health department on Wednesday. On this occasion, CM Jagan ordered the officials to increase the list of treatments provided by the Aarogyasri scheme and asked to take steps to include the increased treatments in Aarogyasri from August 1. He said that the list of treatments to be increased will be finalized soon and made clear that the family doctor concept be available from August 15 . The CM suggested that there should be digital video connectivity to the village clinic and PHCs.

It is known that 2446 treatments are being provided free of charge by the government through Aarogyasri. Under Aarogyasri, the money is directly deposited into the patient's virtual bank account and paid to the hospital from there. A consent form is first issued from the patient admitted to the hospital and a certificate is issued after the treatment is completed.

On the other hand, CM Jagan also reviewed the situation of Covid in the state in view of the increasing number of Corona cases in the country. To this extent, the officials disclosed that the situation of corona in the state and opined that it is completely under control.

Officials said that even though there are Covid cases here and there, the number of people admitted to the hospital is very small and clarified that only 69 people are in hospitals who are recovering. The officials explained to the CM that they have already given precautionary dose to 87.15 percent of people.

CM Jagan said that the vaccination process should be accelerated as the duration of the precautionary dose has been reduced and directed to speed up the process of giving precautionary dose especially to those above 60 years of age. The officials said that second dose was completed for 99.69 percent of those between the ages of 15 and 17 and 98.93 percent of those between 12-14 years of age respectively.