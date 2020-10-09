YS Jagan directs officials to appoint Aarogyamitras at all Aarogyasri hospitals

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that Arogyamitra must be appointed in all Arogyasree hospitals. He said that grading system should be implemented for medical services and facilities in hospitals from now on. He said that the entire process should be completed within 15 days. On Friday he held a review on the covid 19 preventive measures at his camp office. Deputy CM Alla Nani, CS Nilam Sawhney and DGP Sawang were present.

The chief minister said that the infrastructure in hospitals, access to doctors, quality medicines, sanitation, quality food, health all these six standards must be strictly enforced in Arogyasree hospitals and directed the officials that the same standards should be followed in all covid hospitals and should serve patients to the fullest extent. "Officers should review the performance of 104 call center from time to time making mock calls every day. Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour after making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated, "said CM YS Jagan.

Meanwhile, the state has been reporting less number of cases compared to earlier, which is a sigh of relief. According to a bulletin released on Thursday, 66,944 samples were tested in the and another 5292 positive cases were reported. The total number of corona virus cases across the state reached 7,36,824 and 42 new people have died in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 6128. The health ministry said 6,120 people had recovered in the past 24 hours. The number of people recovering from the corona was 6,84,930. Another 48,661 people are being treated at the hospital.