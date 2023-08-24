YS Jagan directs officials to create awareness on Aarogyasri

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy recently conducted a review meeting on the functioning of the Medical and Health Department in Andhra Pradesh. The Minister of Health, Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS Mt. Krishna Babu, and other officials were present at the meeting.



During the review, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the services provided by Aarogyasri, a government healthcare scheme. He ordered a vigorous campaign to be conducted for this purpose and instructed officials to make all necessary preparations for the program to be organized starting from September 15. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the management of new medical colleges.



The Chief Minister directed authorities to formulate a policy to ensure efficient management of medical colleges and hospitals in the public sector. Officials informed that admissions will take place in five medical colleges located in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, and Nandyal this year. Furthermore, preparations are underway for admissions in five more medical colleges next year. Officials also mentioned that plans are being made to admit students in Pulivendula, Paderu, Adoni, Markapur, and Madanapalle from the following year.