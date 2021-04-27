YS Jagan directs officials to make 104 services efficient amid spike in Coronavirus cases in AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the collectors to ensure that the 104 call center is functioning efficiently. He held a Spandana video conference with district collectors on Tuesday. CM YS Jagan has given directions to officials on the enhancement of preventive measures and vaccination and opined that 104 services should be an immediate solution.

YS Jagan said that beds should be assigned within three hours after calling 104. "Physicians should be available for the 104 call center and Joint collectors should focus on covid. Public and private hospitals should be monitored from time to time," YS Jagan said.

He said Covid hospitals should be divided into clusters at the district-level and a district-level flying squad should be set up. Hospitals should be filled with medical staff and paramedics. CM YS Jagan directed to conduct walk-in interviews to fill the vacancies in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, 9,881 people in the state have been confirmed as positive. In the past 24 hours, 51 people have died due to covid. With the newly registered cases, the number of covid cases registered so far across the state has reached 10,43,441. The death toll rose to 7,736.

Nellore district recorded the highest number of newly registered cases with 1592 cases followed by 1302 in East Godavari district and 1048 in Guntur. The highest death toll was reported in Chittoor and Nellore districts with 6 and followed by 5 in Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts and 4 in Anantapur, East Godavari, and West Godavari.