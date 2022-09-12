YS Jagan directs officials to regularly conduct audit on Nadu-Nedu works in schools

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the education sector at the camp office today (September 12). In this review, the officials of the education department provided the Chief Minister with the details of the audit of the schools that have completed the works under Nadu-Nedu



On this occasion, CM Jagan while speaking said that the audit should be conducted every month on the schools that have completed the Nadu-Nedu works. The chief minister asked to check the facilities provided to the schools and carryout the work and repairs immediately where necessary. He said schools maintenance fund should be used to ensure that there are no differences in the management of schools.

The chief minister further said that a toll free number 14417 should be displayed prominently in every school for students to report any issues. "By the time the schools open in June next year, the Vidya Kanuka should definitely be handed over to the children," he said.

CM Jagan directed the officials to deposit the uniform sewing charges in the mothers' accounts on the day of commencement of academic. As part of CM Jagan's latest directives, Secretariat employees will participate in the management of schools.

Along with Minister Botsa, CS Sameer Sharma, Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, School Infrastructure Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, School Education Advisor A Murali and other senior officials were present at the meeting.