YS Jagan directs officials to start implementing Family Doctor concept from March 1

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed the medical and health department at the camp office today. Minister Vidadala Rajini, AP CS Jawahar Reddy and senior officials participated in this review. On this occasion, Chief Minister YS took many important decisions.

He directed the officials to fully implement the concept of family doctor in AP from March 1 and asked the MLAs and public representatives to start visiting hospitals from the same day. Officials were ordered to start distribution of Ragimalt to children thrice a week as part of Gorumudda from March 1.

CM YS Jagan ordered the officials to set up cath labs along with cancer prevention equipment and treatments in all existing and newly constructed teaching hospitals.