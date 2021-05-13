YS Jagan disburses first tranche of Rs. 3,928 crore to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government, headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reassuring the farmers in all respects, has released the first tranche of the 'YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme for the third year in a row, as it has done for the last two years. On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy deposited cash in farmers' accounts virtually from the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.



Speaking on occasion, the CM said that a program had been initiated to benefit the farmers. We are providing the first instalment of assistance for the third year under 'YSR Rythu Bharosa with Rs 3,928.88 crore to 52.38 lakh farmers even during the covid crisis", said CM YS Jagan.



Of the 52,38,517 farmer families eligible for farmer assurance this year, 1,86,254 are landless SC, ST, BC, minority and forest cultivators. A total of Rs. 3928.88 crore, including 1,010.45 crores under PM Kisan and Rs. 2,918.43 crore under the state's farmer guarantee scheme would be disbursed into the beneficiaries accounts.

The government last month has released the calendar for implementing the Navaratnalu and other schemes and accordingly implementing the schemes one by one. YS Jagan had launched four schemes in the last month, and now the ambitious Rythy Bharosa scheme is launched today, which benefits more than 50 lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh.