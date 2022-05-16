YS Jagan disburses first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released YSR Rythu Bharosa first tranche of funds at an event in Ganapavaram, West Godavari district on Monday. The CM said that they are providing investment assistance to foodgrains under Rythu Bharosa Scheme on a regular basis in the calendar every year. "We are implementing the scheme for the fourth year in a row and giving Rs. 7,500 for the first installment, Rs. 4,500 for the harvest season and Rs. 2,500 for the harvest season. Under the first installment of the fourth year, Rs 5500 will be credited directly to the farmers' accounts; another two thousand will be released by the Center under the PS Kisan Yojana by the end of this month," YS Jagan said.



The chief minister said more than 50 lakh farmers will get Rs 3,758 crore at a rate of Rs 7,500 each. Jagan said Rs 23,875 crore had been deposited directly in farmers' accounts under Rythu Bharosa Scheme since they came to power. He said Rs 1,10,093 crore was given to farmers through various schemes during the three-year period. He said there was no need to declare a single mandal in the state as a drought zone in these three years. He also said that every reservoir in the state was fully filled in a timely manner.

The CM said this was the first time in the history of the country that compensation for crop damage in any season was provided in the same season. The government is also paying the insurance premium on behalf of the farmers. As soon as the e-crop is registered in RBKs, they are brought under the scope of insurance. He said that in order to do such help to the farmers, there should be awareness on agriculture, on the farmers, on their plight. Jagan criticized the previous government for not doing the same and opined his government does it.