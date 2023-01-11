YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Thodu funds, says he saw problems of street vendors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday deposited the interest free-loans to the accounts of street vendors. A total of Rs. 395 crores was released into 3.95 lakh beneficiaries at a rate of Rs. 10,000 per head. Ministers, collectors and beneficiaries from the districts participated. The CM spoke to some beneficiaries through video conference.



The Chief Minister said that he saw the hardships of the small traders during his padayatra and thought of doing something good for them. He said that Jagananna Todu scheme is being implemented to solve the problems of small traders and opined that the state government will bear the interest of the beneficiaries. He said that the Jagananna Thodu scheme is useful for the livelihood of small traders for the investment.

YS Jagan said the government is providing loans to 15,31,347 people with Rs.2,406 crore. He said that interest reimbursement of Rs.15.17 crores has been made for the last six months and added that 80 percent of the beneficiaries are SC, ST, BC and minorities.