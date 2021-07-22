YS Jagan disburses Rs. 490 crore into poor women accounts under YSR Kapu Nestham

The Andhra Pradesh government has implemented the 'YSR-Kapu Nestham' scheme for the second year in a row. As part of this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday released Rs 490.86 crore financial assistance to 3,27,244 deserving poor women accounts belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga castes across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, we are providing 'YSR Kapu Nestham' to the poor Kapu, Balija, Telaga caste women. "We are providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to eligible women and a total of Rs 75,000 in five years," he said. YS Jagan said the government is implementing the scheme despite the financial difficulties.



Further speaking YS Jagan said they are implementing the scheme for the second year in a row and opined that they have started 'YSR Kapu Nestham' even though it is not mentioned in the manifesto. He said that Rs 12,126 crore has been provided under 'YSR Kapu Nestham' with 3,27,244 beneficiaries being credited the amount directly. Eligible farmer women should apply to the village secretariats, said CM Jagan.



According to the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, it provides a financial assistance of Rs. 75,000 for five years at a rate of Rs. 15,000 per year. The scheme has deposited Rs. 491.02 crore in the accounts of 3,27,349 beneficiaries last year, bringing the total benefit of Rs 981.88 crore, including Rs 490.86 crore provided to 3,27,244 poor women of ages 45 years to 60 years today.