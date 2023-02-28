YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds, takes jibe at Naidu, Pawan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his anger on the opposition parties in general and Chandrababu Naidu in particular for making false allegations on the government, which is implementing various schemes.



CM Jagan released the YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan funds for the fourth year in Tenali. On this occasion, CM Jagan said there is a war going on in the state for next elections between Chandrababu and and people's leader. Stating that Chandrababu aim is to loot, YS Jagan asked Why Chandrababu could not implement welfare schemes and sought the people to notice the difference between the TDP and YSRCP regime and take a decision on whom you should bring into power.

Taking a jibe at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister challenged them to contest in 175 seats individually if they have guts.



YS Jagan thanked the people and farmers for the love showered on him and said that they are providing an annual assurance of Rs.13,500 unde YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and an input subsidy to the farmers who have lost their crops due to cyclone. This year, 50.92 lakh people have already benefited Rs. 5,853.74 crores in two installments. Under the third installment, 51.12 lakh people will get Rs. 1,090.76 crores.