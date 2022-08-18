YS Jagan expresses condolences to kin of Jawan died in Kashmir road accident

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has expressed condolences over the death of Jawan Devarinti Rajasekhar (35) of Devapatla, Sambepalle mandal of Annamaiah district who died in the incident of a bus falling in the Kashmir Valley. He expressed sympathies to the kin of Jawan.



It is known to the readers that the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus which was returning after completing the Badrinath tour met with an accident on Tuesday, killing seven people including Jawan Rajasekhar.

It is known that the relatives of the deceased received the information from the higher officials that Jawan Rajasekhar died in this bus accident. Rajasekhar, who is the elder son of D. Chinnaiah and Ramulamma, has been working in ITBP for 12 years. He came to his hometown two months ago. Rajasekhar is survived by wife Pramila, a son, and two daughters.